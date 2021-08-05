Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Omega Flex worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.