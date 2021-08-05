Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,804 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

