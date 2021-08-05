Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RCL opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

