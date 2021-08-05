RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPT Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

RPT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,218.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

