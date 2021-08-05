Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Cut to $26.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.