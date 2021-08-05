Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.90

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 277592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$608.76 million and a PE ratio of -116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

