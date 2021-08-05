Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 19,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,609,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Sabre by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $79,116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sabre by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220,783 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

