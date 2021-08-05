Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

