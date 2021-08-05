salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,581 shares of company stock worth $117,222,729. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $249.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,452. The firm has a market cap of $231.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

