Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

