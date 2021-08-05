Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 303,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.