Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.88.

SAP stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.41. 183,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,472. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

