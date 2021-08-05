Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $11.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,033. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

