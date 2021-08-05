Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDMHF. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF remained flat at $$576.16 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $576.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.36.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

