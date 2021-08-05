Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDMHF. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF remained flat at $$576.16 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $576.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.36.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

