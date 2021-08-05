SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.14.

SBA Communications stock opened at $349.07 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

