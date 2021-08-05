Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.19 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.65. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

