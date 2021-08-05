Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,921,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

