Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,719.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,498.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

