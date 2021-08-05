Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.60. 48,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

