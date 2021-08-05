Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.83. 59,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

