Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 11,807 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.04 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

