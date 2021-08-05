Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 432.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

