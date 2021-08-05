Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 5,708,958 Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

