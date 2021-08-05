Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 799,848 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 799,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

