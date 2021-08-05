Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 33,511 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.