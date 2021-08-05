Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

