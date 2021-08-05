Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHNWF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

