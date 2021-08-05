Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is TimeScale Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 64,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.