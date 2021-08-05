Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Trading Up 62.7%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) was up 62.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.09 and last traded at C$37.02. Approximately 1,300,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 409,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.