Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

STNG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 88,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $828.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

