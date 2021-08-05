Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.14. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.91 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

