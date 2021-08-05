Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 321,124 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $32,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Mosaic by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in The Mosaic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 84,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,960. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.