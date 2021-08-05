Scout Investments Inc. Buys 134,171 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 455.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,171 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $45,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DOCU stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.69. 59,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,788. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.60, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

