Scout Investments Inc. Buys 508,300 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,300 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Twitter worth $41,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,943,775. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,414. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

