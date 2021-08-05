Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,694 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUVA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,061.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.