Scout Investments Inc. Sells 47,504 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,504 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $63,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 171,115 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,219. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -768.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

