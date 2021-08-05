Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.83 ($85.69).

ETR G24 opened at €71.98 ($84.68) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

