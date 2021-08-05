SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53). Approximately 318,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 886,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a market cap of £792.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

