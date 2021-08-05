Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in SEA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded up $12.82 on Thursday, reaching $306.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,425. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $118.08 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

