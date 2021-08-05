Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1,608.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $222,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

