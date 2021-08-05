Secret (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Secret has a market capitalization of $86.51 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00399374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.78 or 0.01115365 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

