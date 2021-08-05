Secure Trust Bank PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,126.65. The company has a market capitalization of £247.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

