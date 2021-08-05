SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SCWX opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $847,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 118.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

