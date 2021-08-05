Securitas’ (SCTBF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCTBF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Securitas has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

Securitas stock remained flat at $$17.06 during trading on Thursday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.