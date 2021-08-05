SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,335 at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,129.39. The company has a market capitalization of £15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.