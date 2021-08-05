SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.40

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 3564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

