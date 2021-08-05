Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 569.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 90,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

