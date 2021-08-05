Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells $2,004,662.29 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

