Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.