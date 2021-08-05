SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNES opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.57. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

